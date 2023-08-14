Quint Digital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in June 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 29.45% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

Quint Digital shares closed at 150.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.65% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.