    Quint Digital Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore, down 5.83% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.68 crore in June 2023 down 5.83% from Rs. 16.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.70 crore in June 2023 up 29.45% from Rs. 5.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2023 up 33.85% from Rs. 2.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quint Digital shares closed at 150.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.65% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.

    Quint Digital Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.6819.6316.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.6819.6316.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7011.9311.80
    Depreciation3.483.242.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8315.449.63
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.34-10.98-7.43
    Other Income6.142.912.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.20-8.07-5.25
    Interest2.390.920.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.58-8.98-5.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.58-8.98-5.73
    Tax0.851.040.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.43-10.03-6.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.43-10.03-6.01
    Minority Interest5.080.981.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.35-0.29-0.35
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.70-9.35-5.24
    Equity Share Capital47.0346.9721.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.27-2.88
    Diluted EPS-1.86-2.27-2.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.86-2.27-2.88
    Diluted EPS-1.86-2.27-2.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Quint Digital #Quint Digital Media #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

