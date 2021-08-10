Quick Heal Tech Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore, down 25.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.38 crore in June 2021 down 25.95% from Rs. 73.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.26 crore in June 2021 down 87.28% from Rs. 25.63 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2021 down 72.7% from Rs. 39.09 crore in June 2020.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.99 in June 2020.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 245.95 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.96% returns over the last 6 months and 93.13% over the last 12 months.