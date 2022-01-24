Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore, up 11.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.63 crore in December 2021 up 11.95% from Rs. 71.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021 up 12.26% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in December 2021 up 9.51% from Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2020.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.47 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.98 in December 2020.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 226.05 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)