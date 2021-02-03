Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore in December 2020 up 9.19% from Rs. 65.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2020 down 29.18% from Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2020 down 28.98% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2019.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 165.25 on February 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 48.54% returns over the last 6 months and 34.19% over the last 12 months.