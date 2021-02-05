MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quick Heal Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore, up 9.19% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore in December 2020 up 9.19% from Rs. 65.14 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2020 down 29.18% from Rs. 17.96 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.98 crore in December 2020 down 28.98% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2019.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.98 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2019.

Close

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 158.00 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 40.82% returns over the last 6 months and 26.45% over the last 12 months.

Quick Heal Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.1282.8665.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.1282.8665.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.180.38--
Purchase of Traded Goods0.642.701.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.30-0.30-0.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.6027.7124.30
Depreciation4.964.875.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.6613.6315.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7933.8618.05
Other Income6.235.727.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.0239.5825.56
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.0239.5825.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax17.0239.5825.56
Tax4.3011.187.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.7228.4017.96
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.7228.4017.96
Equity Share Capital64.2164.2064.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.984.432.80
Diluted EPS1.984.432.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.984.432.80
Diluted EPS1.984.432.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Quick Heal Tech #Quick Heal Technologies #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:22 am

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.