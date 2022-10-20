 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quick Heal Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.94 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.94 crore in September 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 103.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2022 down 36.01% from Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in September 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 199.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.79% over the last 12 months.

Quick Heal Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.94 61.08 103.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.94 61.08 103.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.42 0.23 0.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.06 0.67 3.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.68 0.70 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 39.45 37.12 33.98
Depreciation 4.14 3.95 4.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 29.31 21.31 19.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.24 -2.90 42.15
Other Income 5.40 3.20 3.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.64 0.30 45.80
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 29.64 0.30 45.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 29.64 0.30 45.80
Tax 7.48 0.12 11.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.16 0.18 34.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.16 0.18 34.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.16 0.18 34.63
Equity Share Capital 58.07 58.02 57.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 0.03 5.39
Diluted EPS 3.81 0.03 5.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.82 0.03 5.39
Diluted EPS 3.81 0.03 5.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
