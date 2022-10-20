Quick Heal Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.94 crore, down 2.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.94 crore in September 2022 down 2.74% from Rs. 103.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.16 crore in September 2022 down 36.01% from Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.78 crore in September 2022 down 32.39% from Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.82 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in September 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 199.50 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.79% over the last 12 months.