Quick Heal Tech Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 103.79 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.79 crore in September 2021 up 22.95% from Rs. 84.41 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.63 crore in September 2021 up 20.09% from Rs. 28.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021 up 11.24% from Rs. 44.91 crore in September 2020.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.39 in September 2021 from Rs. 4.49 in September 2020.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 225.55 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)