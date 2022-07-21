Quick Heal Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.08 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.08 crore in June 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 54.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 97.09% from Rs. 6.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2022 down 62.88% from Rs. 11.45 crore in June 2021.

Quick Heal Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in June 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 199.80 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.69% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.