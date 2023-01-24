Quick Heal Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.1% from Rs. 79.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 165.02% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 24.11 crore in December 2021.
Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 182.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.
|
|Quick Heal Technologies
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.80
|100.94
|79.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.80
|100.94
|79.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.21
|0.42
|0.28
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.78
|4.06
|2.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.52
|-0.68
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.38
|39.45
|33.36
|Depreciation
|4.17
|4.14
|4.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.28
|29.31
|23.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.54
|24.24
|15.94
|Other Income
|3.47
|5.40
|3.63
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.07
|29.64
|19.57
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.07
|29.64
|19.57
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.07
|29.64
|19.57
|Tax
|-2.78
|7.48
|5.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.29
|22.16
|14.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.29
|22.16
|14.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.29
|22.16
|14.29
|Equity Share Capital
|53.07
|58.07
|57.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|3.82
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|3.81
|2.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.70
|3.82
|2.47
|Diluted EPS
|-1.70
|3.81
|2.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited