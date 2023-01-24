 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quick Heal Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.1% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 11:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quick Heal Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.1% from Rs. 79.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 165.02% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 24.11 crore in December 2021.

Quick Heal Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.80 100.94 79.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.80 100.94 79.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.21 0.42 0.28
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.78 4.06 2.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.52 -0.68 -0.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.38 39.45 33.36
Depreciation 4.17 4.14 4.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.28 29.31 23.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.54 24.24 15.94
Other Income 3.47 5.40 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.07 29.64 19.57
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.07 29.64 19.57
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -12.07 29.64 19.57
Tax -2.78 7.48 5.28
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.29 22.16 14.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.29 22.16 14.29
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -9.29 22.16 14.29
Equity Share Capital 53.07 58.07 57.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 3.82 2.47
Diluted EPS -1.70 3.81 2.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.70 3.82 2.47
Diluted EPS -1.70 3.81 2.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited