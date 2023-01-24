Quick Heal Tech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore, down 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.80 crore in December 2022 down 16.1% from Rs. 79.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.29 crore in December 2022 down 165.02% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.90 crore in December 2022 down 132.77% from Rs. 24.11 crore in December 2021.

Quick Heal Tech shares closed at 182.85 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.03% returns over the last 6 months and -16.20% over the last 12 months.