    Quest Softech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 71.03% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Softech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 71.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 2555.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 2700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Quest Softech shares closed at 60.01 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.37% returns over the last 6 months and 454.62% over the last 12 months.

    Quest Softech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.03--0.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.03--0.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.02----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.020.02
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.230.040.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.060.01
    Other Income0.000.03--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.26-0.030.01
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.27-0.030.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.27-0.030.01
    Tax0.01----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.030.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.030.01
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.030.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.28-0.030.01
    Diluted EPS-0.28-0.030.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 8, 2023 09:33 am