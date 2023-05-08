Quest Softech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 71.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 71.03% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 down 2555.13% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 2700% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Quest Softech shares closed at 60.01 on May 05, 2023 (BSE) and has given 40.37% returns over the last 6 months and 454.62% over the last 12 months.