Quest Softech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 108.59% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022 up 107.69% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

Quest Softech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Quest Softech shares closed at 11.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)