Quest Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 87.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 87.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2019 up 89.01% from Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2019 up 89% from Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2018.

Quest Financial shares closed at 0.19 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.