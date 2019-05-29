Quest Financial Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 87.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in March 2019 down 87.84% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2019 up 89.01% from Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.60 crore in March 2019 up 89% from Rs. 23.64 crore in March 2018.
Quest Financial shares closed at 0.19 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 0.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Quest Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.05
|0.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.05
|0.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.11
|--
|24.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.51
|0.02
|0.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.60
|0.00
|-23.64
|Equity Share Capital
|123.32
|123.32
|123.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|-79.32
|-76.72
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|--
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|--
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|--
|-1.92
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|--
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited