Quest Financial Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 72.62% Y-o-Y

Feb 23, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Financial Services are:Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 72.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 9700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021. Quest Financial shares closed at 0.45 on June 13, 2022 (BSE)
Quest Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.010.020.04
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.010.020.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.020.02
Depreciation----0.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses0.030.010.01
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.00--0.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.010.00
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.010.00
Interest--0.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.010.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.010.00
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.010.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.010.00
Equity Share Capital123.32123.32123.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00----
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.00----
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Feb 23, 2023 10:00 am