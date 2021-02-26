Quest Financial Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 54.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 54.31% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 96.28% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 up 97.3% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Quest Financial shares closed at 0.19 on March 11, 2020 (BSE)