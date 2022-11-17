Quest Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 6.98% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.

Quest Capital shares closed at 220.15 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.97% over the last 12 months.