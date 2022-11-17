English
    Quest Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore, up 17.37% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.69 crore in September 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 7.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2022 up 6.98% from Rs. 1.52 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.19 crore in September 2022 down 5.19% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2021.

    Quest Capital shares closed at 220.15 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.20% returns over the last 6 months and -15.97% over the last 12 months.

    Quest Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.691.537.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.691.537.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----2.77
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.411.111.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.040.21
    Depreciation0.000.000.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.040.210.31
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses--0.00--
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.190.162.26
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.190.162.26
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.190.162.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.190.162.26
    Tax0.570.010.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.620.151.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.620.151.52
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.151.52
    Diluted EPS1.620.151.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.620.151.52
    Diluted EPS1.620.151.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm