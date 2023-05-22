Quest Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore in March 2023 down 2.43% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2023 up 0.49% from Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2023 down 1.72% from Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022.

Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.43 in March 2022.

Quest Capital shares closed at 244.05 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.70% over the last 12 months.