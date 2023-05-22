English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quest Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore, down 2.43% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Capital Markets are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.95 crore in March 2023 down 2.43% from Rs. 21.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.51 crore in March 2023 up 0.49% from Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.63 crore in March 2023 down 1.72% from Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022.

    Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.43 in March 2022.

    Quest Capital shares closed at 244.05 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.70% over the last 12 months.

    Quest Capital Markets
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.950.9321.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.950.9321.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.03-0.02-0.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.040.02
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.290.120.79
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.00--0.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.600.7820.99
    Other Income0.03--0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.630.7820.99
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.630.7820.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.630.7820.99
    Tax4.120.214.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.510.5816.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.510.5816.43
    Equity Share Capital10.0010.0010.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.510.5816.43
    Diluted EPS16.510.5816.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.510.5816.43
    Diluted EPS16.510.5816.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Quest Capital #Quest Capital Markets #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am