Quest Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Apr 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quest Capital Markets are:

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in March 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022 up 92.02% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022 up 56.88% from Rs. 13.38 crore in March 2021.

Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 16.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.56 in March 2021.

Quest Capital shares closed at 270.50 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 44.88% over the last 12 months.

Quest Capital Markets
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 21.48 2.01 23.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 21.48 2.01 23.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 9.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.41 -0.64 -3.57
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.02 0.05 0.39
Depreciation 0.00 0.02 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.79 0.43 0.73
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 -- 2.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.99 2.14 13.31
Other Income 0.01 0.38 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.99 2.52 13.31
Interest -- -- 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.99 2.52 13.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.99 2.52 13.29
Tax 4.56 0.80 4.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.43 1.71 8.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.43 1.71 8.56
Equity Share Capital 10.00 10.00 10.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.43 1.71 8.56
Diluted EPS 16.43 1.71 8.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.43 1.71 8.56
Diluted EPS 16.43 1.71 8.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Quest Capital #Quest Capital Markets #Results
first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
