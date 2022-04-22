Quest Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore, down 8.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.48 crore in March 2022 down 8.62% from Rs. 23.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.43 crore in March 2022 up 92.02% from Rs. 8.56 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.99 crore in March 2022 up 56.88% from Rs. 13.38 crore in March 2021.

Quest Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 16.43 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.56 in March 2021.

Quest Capital shares closed at 270.50 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 44.88% over the last 12 months.