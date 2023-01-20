Quest Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore, down 53.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 53.69% from Rs. 2.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 66.33% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2022 down 69.29% from Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2021.

Quest Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2021.

Quest Capital shares closed at 226.95 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.69% returns over the last 6 months and -23.48% over the last 12 months.