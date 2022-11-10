 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quess Corp Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,030.92 crore, up 33.29% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,030.92 crore in September 2022 up 33.29% from Rs. 2,273.86 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2022 up 156.49% from Rs. 36.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.64 crore in September 2022 up 1168.6% from Rs. 3.44 crore in September 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.46 in September 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 547.00 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.50% returns over the last 6 months and -37.67% over the last 12 months.

Quess Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,030.92 2,832.30 2,273.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,030.92 2,832.30 2,273.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 44.75 41.36 23.67
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,724.43 2,509.14 2,047.48
Depreciation 13.60 13.28 10.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 221.27 214.27 201.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.86 54.25 -8.36
Other Income 3.18 2.67 1.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.04 56.92 -6.63
Interest 13.37 10.58 12.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.67 46.35 -18.70
Exceptional Items -- -- -20.22
P/L Before Tax 16.67 46.35 -38.92
Tax -3.86 -0.89 -2.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.54 47.24 -36.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.54 47.24 -36.35
Equity Share Capital 148.15 148.08 147.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 3.19 -2.46
Diluted EPS 1.38 3.17 -2.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 3.19 -2.46
Diluted EPS 1.38 3.17 -2.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Quess Corp #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm
