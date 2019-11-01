Quess Corp Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,805.60 crore, up 33.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,805.60 crore in September 2019 up 33.33% from Rs. 1,354.21 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.77 crore in September 2019 up 6.75% from Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 88.14 crore in September 2019 up 8.64% from Rs. 81.13 crore in September 2018.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.75 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.53 in September 2018.

Quess Corp shares closed at 518.80 on October 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.77% returns over the last 6 months and -28.46% over the last 12 months.