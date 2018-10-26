App
Earnings
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 12:38 PM IST

Quess Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,354.21 crore, up 39.55% Q-o-Q

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,354.21 crore in September 2018 up 39.55% from Rs. 970.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2018 down 61.76% from Rs. 134.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.13 crore in September 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 63.23 crore in September 2017.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2017.

Quess Corp shares closed at 717.75 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.65% returns over the last 6 months and -15.50% over the last 12 months.

Quess Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,354.21 1,297.69 970.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,354.21 1,297.69 970.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.95 29.31 8.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,100.63 1,048.06 862.37
Depreciation 11.23 11.11 4.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 148.46 152.14 52.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.93 57.09 41.78
Other Income 9.97 10.79 16.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.90 67.88 58.57
Interest 15.58 13.98 10.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 54.32 53.90 47.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 54.32 53.90 47.69
Tax 3.01 3.95 -86.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.31 49.95 134.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.31 49.95 134.17
Equity Share Capital 146.08 145.48 138.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 3.43 10.16
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.40 10.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.53 3.43 10.16
Diluted EPS 3.51 3.40 10.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 26, 2018 12:31 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Quess Corp #Results

