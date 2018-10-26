Quess Corp Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,354.21 crore, up 39.55% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,354.21 crore in September 2018 up 39.55% from Rs. 970.42 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.31 crore in September 2018 down 61.76% from Rs. 134.17 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.13 crore in September 2018 up 28.31% from Rs. 63.23 crore in September 2017.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2018 from Rs. 10.16 in September 2017.

Quess Corp shares closed at 717.75 on October 25, 2018 (NSE) and has given -35.65% returns over the last 6 months and -15.50% over the last 12 months.