Quess Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,722.57 crore, up 28.8% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,722.57 crore in March 2022 up 28.8% from Rs. 2,113.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.89 crore in March 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 105.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.47 crore in March 2022 up 278.22% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.12 in March 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 653.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Quess Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,722.57 2,637.06 2,113.72
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,722.57 2,637.06 2,113.72
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 30.52 32.84 22.13
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,416.91 2,320.64 1,909.45
Depreciation 13.71 13.66 11.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.32 226.20 247.96
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.11 43.71 -77.29
Other Income 38.66 72.53 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 99.76 116.24 -75.14
Interest 10.96 11.88 10.18
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.80 104.36 -85.32
Exceptional Items -22.03 -- --
P/L Before Tax 66.77 104.36 -85.32
Tax 13.88 17.81 19.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.89 86.55 -105.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.89 86.55 -105.13
Equity Share Capital 147.99 147.88 147.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 5.86 -7.12
Diluted EPS 3.55 5.78 -7.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.58 5.86 -7.12
Diluted EPS 3.55 5.78 -7.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 04:12 pm
