Quess Corp Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,722.57 crore, up 28.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,722.57 crore in March 2022 up 28.8% from Rs. 2,113.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.89 crore in March 2022 up 150.31% from Rs. 105.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 113.47 crore in March 2022 up 278.22% from Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.12 in March 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 653.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)