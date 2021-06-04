Quess Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.72 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,113.72 crore in March 2021 down 3.02% from Rs. 2,179.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.13 crore in March 2021 up 79.3% from Rs. 507.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021 down 162.42% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 716.05 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)