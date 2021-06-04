Quess Corp Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,113.72 crore, down 3.02% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,113.72 crore in March 2021 down 3.02% from Rs. 2,179.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.13 crore in March 2021 up 79.3% from Rs. 507.92 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 63.67 crore in March 2021 down 162.42% from Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2020.
Quess Corp shares closed at 716.05 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)
|Quess Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,113.72
|1,907.11
|2,179.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,113.72
|1,907.11
|2,179.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.13
|17.38
|33.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,909.45
|1,743.01
|1,927.24
|Depreciation
|11.47
|12.61
|14.92
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|247.96
|107.29
|123.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-77.29
|26.82
|80.32
|Other Income
|2.16
|8.12
|6.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-75.14
|34.94
|87.09
|Interest
|10.18
|11.53
|23.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-85.32
|23.40
|63.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-526.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-85.32
|23.40
|-462.38
|Tax
|19.81
|21.61
|45.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-105.13
|1.79
|-507.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-105.13
|1.79
|-507.92
|Equity Share Capital
|147.68
|147.64
|147.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|0.12
|-34.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|0.12
|-34.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|0.12
|-34.43
|Diluted EPS
|-7.02
|0.12
|-34.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
