Quess Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,179.44 crore, up 42.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,179.44 crore in March 2020 up 42.06% from Rs. 1,534.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 507.92 crore in March 2020 down 797.34% from Rs. 72.84 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2020 down 2.66% from Rs. 104.80 crore in March 2019.

Quess Corp shares closed at 201.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -61.73% returns over the last 6 months and -69.79% over the last 12 months.