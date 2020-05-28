Quess Corp Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,179.44 crore, up 42.06% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,179.44 crore in March 2020 up 42.06% from Rs. 1,534.17 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 507.92 crore in March 2020 down 797.34% from Rs. 72.84 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.01 crore in March 2020 down 2.66% from Rs. 104.80 crore in March 2019.
Quess Corp shares closed at 201.75 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given -61.73% returns over the last 6 months and -69.79% over the last 12 months.
|Quess Corp
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,179.44
|2,089.67
|1,534.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,179.44
|2,089.67
|1,534.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.14
|34.16
|33.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,927.24
|1,850.52
|1,255.68
|Depreciation
|14.92
|17.07
|11.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|123.82
|119.14
|151.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|80.32
|68.78
|81.64
|Other Income
|6.76
|9.12
|12.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.09
|77.90
|93.78
|Interest
|23.35
|22.38
|16.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|63.74
|55.52
|77.19
|Exceptional Items
|-526.12
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-462.38
|55.52
|77.19
|Tax
|45.54
|-7.43
|4.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-507.92
|62.95
|72.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-507.92
|62.95
|72.84
|Equity Share Capital
|147.51
|147.51
|146.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.43
|4.27
|4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-34.37
|4.26
|4.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-34.43
|4.27
|4.99
|Diluted EPS
|-34.37
|4.26
|4.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 28, 2020 10:15 am