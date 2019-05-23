Quess Corp Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,534.17 crore, up 18.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,534.17 crore in March 2019 up 18.66% from Rs. 1,292.93 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.84 crore in March 2019 up 47.64% from Rs. 49.33 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 104.80 crore in March 2019 up 24.96% from Rs. 83.87 crore in March 2018.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.39 in March 2018.

Quess Corp shares closed at 670.10 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.17% returns over the last 6 months and -40.01% over the last 12 months.