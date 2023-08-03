Quess Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.68 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,332.68 crore in June 2023 up 17.67% from Rs. 2,832.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.52 crore in June 2023 down 29.05% from Rs. 47.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in June 2023 down 12.17% from Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2022.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2022.

Quess Corp shares closed at 428.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.