English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quess Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,332.68 crore, up 17.67% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,332.68 crore in June 2023 up 17.67% from Rs. 2,832.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.52 crore in June 2023 down 29.05% from Rs. 47.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.66 crore in June 2023 down 12.17% from Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2022.

    Quess Corp shares closed at 428.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.

    Quess Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,332.683,164.602,832.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,332.683,164.602,832.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials40.6843.2841.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,023.272,850.802,509.14
    Depreciation16.4621.1913.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses221.47233.10214.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8116.2254.25
    Other Income14.4040.932.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.2157.1456.92
    Interest15.9417.4510.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.2839.6946.35
    Exceptional Items3.03-27.82--
    P/L Before Tax32.3111.8746.35
    Tax-1.218.35-0.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.523.5247.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.523.5247.24
    Equity Share Capital148.39148.23148.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.260.243.19
    Diluted EPS2.250.243.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.260.243.19
    Diluted EPS2.250.243.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Quess Corp #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!