Quess Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,832.30 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,832.30 crore in June 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 2,125.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.24 crore in June 2022 up 13.16% from Rs. 41.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 71.86 crore in June 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 585.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.

Quess Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,832.30 2,722.57 2,125.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,832.30 2,722.57 2,125.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 41.36 30.52 24.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,509.14 2,416.91 1,919.50
Depreciation 13.28 13.71 10.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 214.27 200.32 128.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.25 61.11 42.55
Other Income 2.67 38.66 18.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.92 99.76 61.20
Interest 10.58 10.96 12.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.35 88.80 48.42
Exceptional Items -- -22.03 --
P/L Before Tax 46.35 66.77 48.42
Tax -0.89 13.88 6.67
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.24 52.89 41.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.24 52.89 41.75
Equity Share Capital 148.08 147.99 147.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.58 2.83
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.55 2.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.19 3.58 2.83
Diluted EPS 3.17 3.55 2.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
