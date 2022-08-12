Quess Corp Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,832.30 crore, up 33.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,832.30 crore in June 2022 up 33.28% from Rs. 2,125.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.24 crore in June 2022 up 13.16% from Rs. 41.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.20 crore in June 2022 down 2.31% from Rs. 71.86 crore in June 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.83 in June 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 585.10 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.29% returns over the last 6 months and -31.11% over the last 12 months.