Quess Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,125.01 crore, up 25.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,125.01 crore in June 2021 up 25.3% from Rs. 1,695.94 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.75 crore in June 2021 up 42498.98% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.86 crore in June 2021 up 25.61% from Rs. 57.21 crore in June 2020.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.83 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 860.25 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.05% returns over the last 6 months and 134.78% over the last 12 months.