Quess Corp Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,695.94 crore, up 4.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,695.94 crore in June 2020 up 4.95% from Rs. 1,615.88 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2020 down 99.8% from Rs. 50.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.21 crore in June 2020 down 38.21% from Rs. 92.59 crore in June 2019.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2020 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2019.

Quess Corp shares closed at 347.45 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -41.78% returns over the last 6 months and -19.19% over the last 12 months.