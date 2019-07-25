Quess Corp Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,615.88 crore, up 24.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,615.88 crore in June 2019 up 24.52% from Rs. 1,297.69 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.25 crore in June 2019 up 0.61% from Rs. 49.95 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.59 crore in June 2019 up 17.22% from Rs. 78.99 crore in June 2018.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.43 in June 2018.

Quess Corp shares closed at 452.70 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.94% returns over the last 6 months and -58.73% over the last 12 months.