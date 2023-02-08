Quess Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 2,637.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.