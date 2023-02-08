 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quess Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 2,637.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

Quess Corp
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,168.53 3,030.92 2,637.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,168.53 3,030.92 2,637.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 47.96 44.75 32.84
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2,831.26 2,724.43 2,320.64
Depreciation 17.04 13.60 13.66
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 244.82 221.27 226.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.46 26.86 43.71
Other Income 23.98 3.18 72.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.44 30.04 116.24
Interest 16.09 13.37 11.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 35.35 16.67 104.36
Exceptional Items 23.52 -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.87 16.67 104.36
Tax -- -3.86 17.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 58.87 20.54 86.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 58.87 20.54 86.55
Equity Share Capital 148.20 148.15 147.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 1.39 5.86
Diluted EPS 3.95 1.38 5.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.97 1.39 5.86
Diluted EPS 3.95 1.38 5.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited