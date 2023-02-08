English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quess Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 2,637.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quess Corp
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,168.533,030.922,637.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,168.533,030.922,637.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials47.9644.7532.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2,831.262,724.432,320.64
    Depreciation17.0413.6013.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses244.82221.27226.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4626.8643.71
    Other Income23.983.1872.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.4430.04116.24
    Interest16.0913.3711.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.3516.67104.36
    Exceptional Items23.52----
    P/L Before Tax58.8716.67104.36
    Tax---3.8617.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities58.8720.5486.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period58.8720.5486.55
    Equity Share Capital148.20148.15147.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.971.395.86
    Diluted EPS3.951.385.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.971.395.86
    Diluted EPS3.951.385.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited