Quess Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore, up 20.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,168.53 crore in December 2022 up 20.15% from Rs. 2,637.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 58.87 crore in December 2022 down 31.98% from Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.48 crore in December 2022 down 47.28% from Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.97 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.86 in December 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 383.95 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.47% returns over the last 6 months and -48.13% over the last 12 months.