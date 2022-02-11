Quess Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,637.06 crore, up 38.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,637.06 crore in December 2021 up 38.28% from Rs. 1,907.11 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.55 crore in December 2021 up 4743.03% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.90 crore in December 2021 up 173.19% from Rs. 47.55 crore in December 2020.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 5.86 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 659.60 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.34% returns over the last 6 months and -6.70% over the last 12 months.