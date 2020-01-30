Quess Corp Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,089.67 crore, up 46.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,089.67 crore in December 2019 up 46.44% from Rs. 1,427.01 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.95 crore in December 2019 up 10.07% from Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 94.97 crore in December 2019 up 4.85% from Rs. 90.58 crore in December 2018.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.27 in December 2019 from Rs. 3.91 in December 2018.

Quess Corp shares closed at 620.05 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 44.21% returns over the last 6 months and -3.08% over the last 12 months.