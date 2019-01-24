Quess Corp Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,427.01 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,427.01 crore in December 2018 up 25.49% from Rs. 1,137.11 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.19 crore in December 2018 up 6.56% from Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 90.58 crore in December 2018 up 30.48% from Rs. 69.42 crore in December 2017.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 3.91 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.69 in December 2017.

Quess Corp shares closed at 645.15 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -41.19% returns over the last 6 months and -41.53% over the last 12 months.