Quess Corp Q3 net up 11.3% to Rs 71cr

Business services provider Quess Corp on January 29 reported a 11.3 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 71.31 crore for the December 2019 quarter. It had posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 64.04 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations grew 35.8 per cent at Rs 2,950 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 2,172.15 crore in the year-ago period.

"This quarter saw us continuing to execute our corporate initiatives with significant improvement in business operations and corporate structure," Quess Corp Chairman and Managing Director Ajit Isaac said.

He added that while the company delivered a 36 per cent growth in revenue and 52 per cent rise in EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), its focus on other key financial parameters in the form of cash generation, debt reduction and interest cost reduction has been robust.

The company saw strong growth in its staffing business, registering headcount addition of 67,000 associates over the last four quarters.