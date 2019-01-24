Quess Corp Q3 net profit up 7% at Rs 65 crore

Its revenue grew 37 percent to Rs 2,172 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,584 crore in the third quarter of FY2017-18, it added.
Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 7 percent to Rs 65 crore in the December 2018 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61 crore in the October-December 2017 quarter, Quess said in a statement.
"The strong revenue and EBITDA growth in excess of 30 percent year-on-year during the quarter is a testament to our dual emphasis on execution led growth supported by balance sheet management," Quess Corp Chairman and MD Ajit Isaac said.