you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 08:55 PM IST

Quess Corp Q2 net profit up 5% to Rs 65 cr

The consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,650.25 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 2,091.71 crore for the same period a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Business services provider Quess Corp on October 30 reported a 5.49 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 65.03 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 61.64 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a BSE filing.

In a separate filing the company said, its board has approved the appointment of Krishna Suraj Moraje as the executive director and Group chief executive officer designate with effect from November 4, 2019.

"We are delighted to have Suraj come on board as the next CEO of the Company. His global business-building track record at McKinsey & Company, rich experience in technology-led transformations, long-term results orientation, and demonstrated ability to inspire and lead teams make him an outstanding candidate to accelerate our business transformation and evolve our culture," Quess Corp Chairman and MD Ajit Isaac said.

Shares of Quess Corp Ltd closed at Rs 474 per scrip on the BSE, up 1.14 per cent from its previous close.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 08:55 pm

