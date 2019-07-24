App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Quess Corp Q1 net profit up 3% to Rs 56 cr



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Business services provider Quess Corp on July 24 reported a 3 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,395 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,968 crore for the same period year ago.

Shares of Quess Corp Ltd closed at Rs 452.55 per scrip on BSE, down 0.69 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 09:12 pm

tags #Business #Quess Corp #Results

