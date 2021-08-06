MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quess Corp Q1 consolidated PAT up 25% at Rs 45 crore

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 36 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

PTI
August 06, 2021 / 05:38 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported a 25 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 45 crore for the June ended quarter.

The company’s PAT stood at Rs 36 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Revenue from operations of the company grew 23.99 percent to Rs 2,987 crore during the quarter under consideration as compared to Rs 2,409 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The growth was mainly driven by General Staffing (26 percent), Conneqt (36 percent), and Industrials (32 percent), it stated.

Our revenue has increased 24 percent year-on-year and stayed flat quarter-on-quarter, despite the second COVID wave during the first quarter.

Close
"Our ongoing investments in verticalised capabilities, technology, and operating improvements will continue to power our momentum as we stay firmly focused on achieving a return on equity (ROE) of 20 percent,” Quess Corp Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer Suraj Moraje said.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Quess Corp #Results
first published: Aug 6, 2021 05:38 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

D-Street Talk: AI next big thing! Kshitiz Mahajan explores 6 companies that are using smart technology

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.