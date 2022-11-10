Quess Corp Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,273.31 crore, up 32.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,273.31 crore in September 2022 up 32.39% from Rs. 3,227.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.07 crore in September 2022 up 11.98% from Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.70 crore in September 2022 up 19.97% from Rs. 119.78 crore in September 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 2.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.54 in September 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 547.60 on November 09, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.42% returns over the last 6 months and -37.77% over the last 12 months.