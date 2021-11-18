Quess Corp Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,227.84 crore, up 23.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,227.84 crore in September 2021 up 23.43% from Rs. 2,615.07 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.56 crore in September 2021 down 17.78% from Rs. 45.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.78 crore in September 2021 down 26.99% from Rs. 164.05 crore in September 2020.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.09 in September 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 943.55 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.59% returns over the last 6 months and 131.80% over the last 12 months.