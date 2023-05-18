English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Quess Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,440.21 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,440.21 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 3,792.05 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2023 down 55.04% from Rs. 73.68 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.61 crore in March 2023 down 17.88% from Rs. 189.50 crore in March 2022.

    Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2022.

    Quess Corp shares closed at 396.75 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.83% over the last 12 months.

    Quess Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,440.214,465.563,792.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,440.214,465.563,792.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials112.83139.7383.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,797.213,809.263,228.16
    Depreciation76.4969.5464.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses378.19371.08295.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.4875.95120.54
    Other Income3.646.684.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax79.1282.63125.22
    Interest30.9028.9719.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax48.2253.67105.70
    Exceptional Items--53.50-1.40
    P/L Before Tax48.22107.17104.30
    Tax18.3021.6527.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.9285.5277.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.9285.5277.29
    Minority Interest3.142.39-2.95
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.070.11-0.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.1288.0273.68
    Equity Share Capital148.23148.20147.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.245.944.98
    Diluted EPS2.225.914.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.245.944.98
    Diluted EPS2.225.914.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 18, 2023 11:22 am