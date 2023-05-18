Quess Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,440.21 crore, up 17.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,440.21 crore in March 2023 up 17.09% from Rs. 3,792.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.12 crore in March 2023 down 55.04% from Rs. 73.68 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.61 crore in March 2023 down 17.88% from Rs. 189.50 crore in March 2022.

Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.98 in March 2022.

Quess Corp shares closed at 396.75 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -35.83% over the last 12 months.