 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Quess Corp Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,792.05 crore, up 26.21% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,792.05 crore in March 2022 up 26.21% from Rs. 3,004.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.68 crore in March 2022 up 216.33% from Rs. 63.34 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 189.50 crore in March 2022 up 360.06% from Rs. 41.19 crore in March 2021.

Quess Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 4.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.29 in March 2021.

Quess Corp shares closed at 653.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE)

Quess Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3,792.05 3,684.98 3,004.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3,792.05 3,684.98 3,004.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.72 77.33 57.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3,228.16 3,101.97 2,563.21
Depreciation 64.28 49.38 55.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 295.34 326.24 346.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 120.54 130.06 -17.27
Other Income 4.68 2.87 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 125.22 132.93 -13.92
Interest 19.52 18.38 16.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 105.70 114.55 -30.55
Exceptional Items -1.40 -- --
P/L Before Tax 104.30 114.55 -30.55
Tax 27.01 25.43 26.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 77.29 89.11 -57.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 77.29 89.11 -57.44
Minority Interest -2.95 -4.70 -5.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.67 -0.60 -0.83
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 73.68 83.82 -63.34
Equity Share Capital 147.99 147.88 147.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 5.67 -4.29
Diluted EPS 4.94 5.59 -4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.98 5.67 -4.29
Diluted EPS 4.94 5.59 -4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Quess Corp #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 03:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.