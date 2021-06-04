Quess Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y
June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:
Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore in March 2021 up 0.33% from Rs. 2,994.59 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.34 crore in March 2021 up 89.99% from Rs. 632.46 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.19 crore in March 2021 down 76.76% from Rs. 177.21 crore in March 2020.
Quess Corp shares closed at 716.05 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)
|Quess Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,004.50
|2,807.89
|2,994.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3,004.50
|2,807.89
|2,994.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|57.09
|56.36
|59.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2,563.21
|2,400.35
|2,510.07
|Depreciation
|55.11
|56.22
|59.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|346.37
|200.35
|256.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.27
|94.61
|108.95
|Other Income
|3.35
|9.86
|8.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.92
|104.47
|117.57
|Interest
|16.64
|24.46
|38.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.55
|80.01
|78.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-664.05
|P/L Before Tax
|-30.55
|80.01
|-585.23
|Tax
|26.89
|34.50
|35.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-57.44
|45.51
|-620.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-57.44
|45.51
|-620.79
|Minority Interest
|-5.06
|-3.82
|-2.55
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.83
|0.07
|-9.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-63.34
|41.75
|-632.46
|Equity Share Capital
|147.68
|147.64
|147.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|2.83
|-42.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|2.79
|-42.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.29
|2.83
|-42.88
|Diluted EPS
|-4.22
|2.79
|-42.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited