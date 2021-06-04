Quess Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore in March 2021 up 0.33% from Rs. 2,994.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.34 crore in March 2021 up 89.99% from Rs. 632.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.19 crore in March 2021 down 76.76% from Rs. 177.21 crore in March 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 716.05 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)