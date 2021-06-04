MARKET NEWS

Quess Corp Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore, up 0.33% Y-o-Y

June 04, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

Net Sales at Rs 3,004.50 crore in March 2021 up 0.33% from Rs. 2,994.59 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 63.34 crore in March 2021 up 89.99% from Rs. 632.46 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.19 crore in March 2021 down 76.76% from Rs. 177.21 crore in March 2020.

Quess Corp shares closed at 716.05 on June 03, 2021 (NSE)

Quess Corp
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations3,004.502,807.892,994.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations3,004.502,807.892,994.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials57.0956.3659.92
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2,563.212,400.352,510.07
Depreciation55.1156.2259.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses346.37200.35256.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.2794.61108.95
Other Income3.359.868.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-13.92104.47117.57
Interest16.6424.4638.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-30.5580.0178.82
Exceptional Items-----664.05
P/L Before Tax-30.5580.01-585.23
Tax26.8934.5035.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-57.4445.51-620.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-57.4445.51-620.79
Minority Interest-5.06-3.82-2.55
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.830.07-9.13
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-63.3441.75-632.46
Equity Share Capital147.68147.64147.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.292.83-42.88
Diluted EPS-4.222.79-42.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.292.83-42.88
Diluted EPS-4.222.79-42.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

