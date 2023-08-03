English
    Quess Corp Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,600.21 crore, up 15.6% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quess Corp are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,600.21 crore in June 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 3,979.32 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.81 crore in June 2023 down 28.48% from Rs. 66.85 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.62% from Rs. 160.55 crore in June 2022.

    Quess Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.23 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.52 in June 2022.

    Quess Corp shares closed at 428.95 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.17% returns over the last 6 months and -27.22% over the last 12 months.

    Quess Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,600.214,440.213,979.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,600.214,440.213,979.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.90112.8397.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3,995.343,797.213,395.27
    Depreciation68.5776.4960.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses339.09378.19333.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.3175.4892.35
    Other Income4.073.647.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.3879.1299.56
    Interest27.2430.9020.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax62.1448.2279.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax62.1448.2279.16
    Tax14.0318.3011.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.1129.9267.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.1129.9267.61
    Minority Interest-0.313.14-0.85
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.010.070.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.8133.1266.85
    Equity Share Capital148.34148.23148.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.232.244.52
    Diluted EPS3.212.224.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.232.244.52
    Diluted EPS3.212.224.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Aug 3, 2023

